2021 Heroes of the Heart Benefit for Ronald McDonald House Charities

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii provides a home-away-from-home for seriously ill children and their families, and strives to improve the lives of children in the islands. Their largest fundraiser, the 2021 Heroes of the Heart Benefit is coming up, and is a great way to support the organization. This year, the event is going virtual with wonderful auction items that you can bid for online. Jerri Chong, President of Ronald McDonald House Charity Hawaii, joined us this morning with all of the details.
www.ronaldhousehawaii.org/eventsGala.php