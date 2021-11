The Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) returns to an in-person experience for its 41st year. The festival will have 5 features and 26 short films in the Made in Hawaii program this year, showcasing some of the best work from local filmmakers and productions. Beckie Stocchetti, HIFF executive director, joined us this morning with the details on this year’s festival.

Go to hiff.org for tickets on virtual and in-person screenings.