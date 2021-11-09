2021 BBB Torch Award Winners

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Torch Award is the most prestigious honor the Better Business Bureau can present to exceptional organizations for their dedication to integrity and ethical business practices.

BBB Great West + Pacific recognizes businesses and charities in the following tiers for each of our service area regions.

Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager from the Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, joined Wake Up 2day to share this year’s winners in Hawaii.

For more on the winners, view https://www.trust-bbb.org/torch-awards