2020 Legislative Session ends on Friday

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Legislative Session has come to an end this week.

Despite a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, Hawaii lawmakers were busy doing what they could to address issues on the table. 

House Speaker, Scott Saiki, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories