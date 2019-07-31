2019 Oahu Heart Walk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oahu Heart Walk is the American Heart Association’s premier event in the Honolulu area, bringing together about 5,000 people from the community each year.

The event raises money to fund cardiovascular research and education, advocate for health, and save lives.

Participants can choose to walk 4.5 miles around beautiful Diamond Head crater or participate in the 1 mile Survivor Walk.

We invite you to join our efforts to make our communities healthier as we battle against the #1 and #3 killers in Hawaii, heart disease and stroke.

Beverly Santos, Director of Food Drive & Events from the Hawaii Foodbank, and Brandt Farias, SVP of Marketing & Public Relations at Hawaii Pacific Health and a Board member of the American Heart Association Hawaii Division, joined us for a preview.

