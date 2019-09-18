18th Annual Native Hawaiian Convention

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Native Hawaiian Convention brings together Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners, educators, health care and housing providers, business leaders, kupuna and future leaders from our next generation. It is the largest convening on issues of importance to Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders in Hawaii.

The 18th Annual Convention will be for a total of 5 days and will feature pre-session workshops, spirited athletic competition, over 40 breakout sessions, many dynamic and relevant speakers, and timely policy conversations about Hawaii and issues affecting the lives of Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. It will also provide a vibrant marketplace and numerous opportunities to share and learn from one another in a variety of settings.

Kanoe Tjorvatjoglou-Cup Choy – Chief Operating Officer for the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement joined us this morning for a preview.

