HONOLULU (KHON2) — Get ready to eat some mandoo and kalbi because the 18th Annual Korean Festival is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. They’ll have Korean food, eating contests and a K-pop dance contest.

Gina Nakamura, President of the Hawaii Korean Chamber of Commerce, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.