It’s all about keeping Hawaii clean from the mountain tops to the ocean. We’re talking about the Mauka to Makai Environmental Expo that’s happening this weekend.

Tonya Ketza from the City’s Storm Water Quality Division joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.

It’s on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Waikīkī Aquarium.

Admission is FREE. It is the only free day at the Aquarium.

Free parking will be available in the back parking lot at Jefferson Elementary School, with free shuttle to and from the Waikīkī Aquarium courtesy of Waikīkī Trolley.

Guests are also invited to bring refillable water bottles to stay hydrated with our water stations.

Presented by the City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Facility Maintenance, the Hawai’i State Department of Health Clean Water Branch, and the Waikīkī Aquarium, this FREE, family-friendly event promotes the importance of keeping Hawai’i clean and free of pollution, from the mountaintops to the ocean.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment, native plant giveaway (limited to one per household, while supplies last), and interactive activities from various organizations including hands-on learning, arts and crafts, and educational exhibits that showcase ways to protect and preserve Hawai’i’s environment.

For more information, view their website: https://maukatomakaiexpo.com/