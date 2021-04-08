$16B to go to live venue businesses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new Small Business Administration (SBA) program grant, known as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Fund is offering money to live venue operators.

Eligible recipients include:

Live venue operators

Talent representatives

Theatrical producers

Promoters

Independent movie theatre operators

Museum operators

KHON2 spoke with industry workers about how they have been financially stressed as a result of the pandemic and not being allowed to hold venues. The relief program aims at helping pick these businesses back up from their losses, but the state has not outlined a plan for when live concerts and events would resume.