HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 15th annual Swing for Wishes Golf Tournament, benefiting Make-A-Wish Hawaii, is quickly approaching!

The event will be held on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at the Hawaii Prince Golf Course. This morning, we learned all of the details with Madalyn Kenney, Chief Development Officer at Make-A-Wish Hawaii and Mika Dipaolo, Executive Sous Chef at the Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort and Spa.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Chef Mika also gave us a preview of the dish he will be serving at the tournament. Delicious!