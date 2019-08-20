11th Annual The Good Table

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Good Table is Lanakila Meals on Wheels largest annual fundraising event. In it’s 11th year, the event will uniting with some of Hawaii’s finest restaurants in the fight against senior hunger.
Lori Lau, director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels, and Chef Colin Sato, chef de cuisine at the Beachhouse at the Moana, join us with a preview of the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story