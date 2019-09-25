HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 10th Annual Rice Fest is coming up on Saturday, September 28th, 2019.

Thousands will gather to celebrate the joy that is rice with the rest of the country during National Rice Month.



This unique, free, one day event will be held at Ward Village’s beautiful Victoria Ward Park from 3pm-9pm on Saturday, Sept. 28 and will be packed with a day of fun, entertainment, food, and much more.

Toby Tamaye, Event Co-Organizer, and Crystine Ito, Rainbow Drive-In Marketing Director, joined us for a preview.

