What could be the future of Haiku Stairs in Kaneohe?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keep it or tear it down? The controversial Haiku Stairs in Kaneohe is the focus of a meeting happening right now.

The Board of Water Supply is giving a presentation over the draft environmental impact statement on the stairs, at the Kaneohe neighborhood board meeting.

The BWS wants to eliminate liability and ongoing security costs by completely removing the stairs.

But other options include leaving things as is, removing part of the structure to prevent access, and transferring the property to another government agency, or selling it.

“Tonight at the neighborhood board is really not a decision-making meeting, it’s really more of a presentation by the board of water supply, if the neighborhood board wants to resolve something different, then information tonight would be the expertise for that, and a board member would be able to bring up something they felt was appropriate, presently the board is supporting a managed access plan,” said Kaneohe Neighborhood Board Chairman Mo Radke.