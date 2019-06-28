Waimea house fire leaves three displaced

A fire in Waimea on Wednesday displaced three people.

No injuries were reported, and volunteers with the America Red Cross assisted the displaced individuals.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire to a single-story dwelling in Waimea at approximately 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed traces of smoke from the residence.

As fire personnel investigated the area, they observed a room that sustained fire and smoke damage.

According to a preliminary report, the fire was extinguished utilizing two dry chemical fire extinguishers by the building’s owner and an occupant.

Fire personnel cleared the scene at approximately 8 p.m.

Damages are estimated at $5,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

