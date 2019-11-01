VOTE: 2019 Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Awards

The finalists for the 7th Annual Cover2 Awards have been revealed as fans can vote for six of the seven awards presented annually.

The fan votes along with 19 coaches and media members will make up the award winner which will be revealed on the season finale of Cover2 Powered by the LA Rams on Thanksgiving night.

The Award finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and media members representing all divisions from O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i, and the Big Island.

Voting will remain open until Monday, November 25th.

COVER2 AWARDS HISTORY – PAST WINNERS

MARCUS MARIOTA AWARD

Player of the Year

2018: Faatui Tuitele, DL, Saint Louis

2017: Chevan Cordeiro, QB, Saint Louis

2016: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Saint Louis

2015: Vavae Malepeai, RB, Mililani

Chevan Cordeiro – 2017 Mariota Award Winner

TOMMY KAULUKUKUI AWARD

Offensive Player of the Year

2018: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Mililani

2017: Kahale Huddleston, RB, Hilo

2016: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Kapolei

2015: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Saint Louis

2014: McKenzie Milton, QB, Mililani

2013: Larry Tuileta, QB, Punahou; Bobby Lum, RB, Hawaii Prep

Tua Tagovailoa – 2015 Kaulukukui Award Winner

MANTI TE’O AWARD

Defensive Player of the Year

2018: Jordan Botelho, LB, Saint Louis

2017: Kana’i Mauga, DE, Waianae

2016: Kekaula Kaniho, DB, Kahuku

2015: Isaac Slade Matautia, LB, Saint Louis

2014: Ofa Fahiua, LB, Hilo

2013: Keli’i Padello, DE, Mililani; Hercules Mata’afa, LB, Lahainaluna

Kana’i Mauga – 2017 Te’o Award Winner

OLIN KREUTZ AWARD

Lineman of the Year

2018: Sama Paama, OL/DL, Kaimuki

2017: Faatui Tuitele, DL, Saint Louis

2016: Mo Unutoa, OL, Kapaa

2015: Michael Eletise, OL, Kaiser

2014: Fred Ulu-Perry, OL, Saint Louis

CHAD OWENS AWARD

Special Teams Player of the Year

2018: Mika Makekau, PK, ‘Iolani

2017: Sekope Latu, P, Kahuku

2016: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho, KR, Kahuku

2015: Keala Santiago, KR, Kahuku

2014: Ranan Mammiya, KR, Farrington

Keala Santiago – 2015 Owens Award Winner

HERMAN WEDEMEYER AWARD

Two-Way Player of the Year

2018: Senituli Punivai, QB/LB, Castle

2017: Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa, DB/WR, Campbell

2016: Christian Mejia, DE/TE, Kailua; Kesi Ah-Hoy, DB/RB, Kahuku

2015: La’akea Kaho’ohanohano Davis, WR/DB, Baldwin

2014: Salanoa-Alo Wily, RB/DT, Kahuku

2013: Fitou Fisiahi, RB/LB, Kaiser

Senituli Punivai – 2018 Wedemeyer Award Winner

COACH OF THE YEAR

2018: Garret Tihada, Lahainaluna

2017: Cal Lee, Saint Louis

2016: Vavae Tata, Kahuku

2015: Vavae Tata, Kahuku

2014: Kale Ane, Punahou

2013: Rod York, Mililani