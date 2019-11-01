VOTE: 2019 Cover2 Hawaii High School Football Awards

The finalists for the 7th Annual Cover2 Awards have been revealed as fans can vote for six of the seven awards presented annually.
The fan votes along with 19 coaches and media members will make up the award winner which will be revealed on the season finale of Cover2 Powered by the LA Rams on Thanksgiving night.
The Award finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and media members representing all divisions from O’ahu, Maui, Kaua’i, and the Big Island.
Voting will remain open until Monday, November 25th.
COVER2 AWARDS HISTORY – PAST WINNERS
MARCUS MARIOTA AWARD
Player of the Year
2018: Faatui Tuitele, DL, Saint Louis
2017: Chevan Cordeiro, QB, Saint Louis
2016: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Saint Louis
2015: Vavae Malepeai, RB, Mililani
TOMMY KAULUKUKUI AWARD
Offensive Player of the Year
2018: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Mililani
2017: Kahale Huddleston, RB, Hilo
2016: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Kapolei
2015: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Saint Louis
2014: McKenzie Milton, QB, Mililani
2013: Larry Tuileta, QB, Punahou; Bobby Lum, RB, Hawaii Prep
MANTI TE’O AWARD
Defensive Player of the Year
2018: Jordan Botelho, LB, Saint Louis
2017: Kana’i Mauga, DE, Waianae
2016: Kekaula Kaniho, DB, Kahuku
2015: Isaac Slade Matautia, LB, Saint Louis
2014: Ofa Fahiua, LB, Hilo
2013: Keli’i Padello, DE, Mililani; Hercules Mata’afa, LB, Lahainaluna
OLIN KREUTZ AWARD
Lineman of the Year
2018: Sama Paama, OL/DL, Kaimuki
2017: Faatui Tuitele, DL, Saint Louis
2016: Mo Unutoa, OL, Kapaa
2015: Michael Eletise, OL, Kaiser
2014: Fred Ulu-Perry, OL, Saint Louis
CHAD OWENS AWARD
Special Teams Player of the Year
2018: Mika Makekau, PK, ‘Iolani
2017: Sekope Latu, P, Kahuku
2016: Stokes Nihipali-Botelho, KR, Kahuku
2015: Keala Santiago, KR, Kahuku
2014: Ranan Mammiya, KR, Farrington
HERMAN WEDEMEYER AWARD
Two-Way Player of the Year
2018: Senituli Punivai, QB/LB, Castle
2017: Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa, DB/WR, Campbell
2016: Christian Mejia, DE/TE, Kailua; Kesi Ah-Hoy, DB/RB, Kahuku
2015: La’akea Kaho’ohanohano Davis, WR/DB, Baldwin
2014: Salanoa-Alo Wily, RB/DT, Kahuku
2013: Fitou Fisiahi, RB/LB, Kaiser
COACH OF THE YEAR
2018: Garret Tihada, Lahainaluna
2017: Cal Lee, Saint Louis
2016: Vavae Tata, Kahuku
2015: Vavae Tata, Kahuku
2014: Kale Ane, Punahou
2013: Rod York, Mililani