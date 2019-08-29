VIDEO: Waipahu Waikele Pet Hospital has tips to keep pets cool in the heat

As tradewinds sputter down and the days heat up, Waipahu Waikele Pet Hospital wants pet owners to be informed and prepared.

Walk pets early in the morning or later in the afternoon to protect their paws from hot surfaces.

When walking your pets in the day, keep it short, and be sure to stick to shady or grassy areas.

Pets should always have access to shade, ventilation, and water.

Never leave pets unattended in a car, even with the windows cracked.

Watch the video above for more tips to keep your furry family members safe and happy in the heat.