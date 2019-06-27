Two American Airlines employees in serious condition after being close to lightning strike

The Department of Transportation (DOT) said that an American Airlines plane was at its gate when it was struck by lightning around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26.

Two contract employees for the airline were in contact with the aircraft at the time of the incident.

The DOT said that both men reported having pain in their left arm.

“It wasn’t a direct hit to the human, but it was to the plane, and then they were close enough in contact with the plane, and that’s how they were injured,” said DOT Spokesperson Tim Sakahara.

The DOT said that the two employees were taken to the hospital in serious condition.