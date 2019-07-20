TMT sparks lawsuit, UH postpones rules to govern activity on Mauna Kea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The lawsuit seeking to block the governor’s emergency proclamation was followed by a separate filing seeking a restraining order to remove Honolulu and Maui county police from the mountain.

Meanwhile, rules to govern public and commercial activities on Mauna Kea could have been finalized yesterday but the University of Hawaii (UH) Regents postponed decisionmaking until next month, August.

No rules have yet been put in place since UH was granted the authority more than a decade ago.

The regents did, however, ratify a $155,000 salary for an “Executive Director of Mauna Kea Stewardship” within the chancellor’s office. That’s a separate job from the six-figure director of the “Office of Mauna Kea Management.”