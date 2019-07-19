TMT protests are being held across the country

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Those against the building of the Thirty-Meter Telescope atop Mauna Kea are expressing their opposition, loud and clear.

On Maui, people held signs and waved the Hawaiian flag in front of the UH Maui College.

And on Oahu, a demonstration took place on the H-1 freeway in what’s called a “slow crawl.”

Cars, trucks and even mopeds nearly stopping traffic.

HPD released a statement saying, “The vehicle drivers and moped riders involved in this afternoon’s incident on the h-1 freeway posed a hazard to themselves and everyone around them. Their actions were foolish and dangerous.”

But the protests stretch far beyond the islands.

People in Anchorage, Alaska took to the streets with signs.

Many are from Hawaii, but now live in the 49th state.

“As Hawaiians, proud to be Hawaiians living in Alaska, that we can stand our grounds here away from home,” said Sammi Pedro, who is protesting against TMT.

Even people on the ninth island gathered in front of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

And more rallies are scheduled in Sin City for this weekend.