Three 7-Elevens robbed in two days

Three 7-eleven stores robbed in a span of two days. Officials are looking into whether they’re related. Honolulu Police have a description of one suspect but no arrests have been made.

We learned the first armed robbery took place at the 7-Eleven on Waialae Avenue around 3 o’clock on Monday morning. Nearly three hours later and about a mile and half away, another 7-Eleven was targeted.

“An unknown male entered the 7-Eleven store located on 2646 South King Street brandished a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. The male fled in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money,” said Sgt. Chris Kim of Crimestoppers Honolulu.

Surveillance video shows the suspect with a red bandana over his face, pulling out a black revolver. Sgt. Kim tells us the man took off in an older model white van.

The next day around 4 o’clock on Tuesday morning the 7-Eleven in Nuuanu was robbed. Sgt. Kim tells us the one on Nuuanu Avenue and the one on South King Street are similar, but investigators are not ready to say that they’re all connected.

“The description given on Waialae Avenue does not match the description for the South King Street and Nuuanu 7-Elevens. Those descriptions are different, so at this point, the Waialae Ave. the incident seems to be a different person, a different suspect we are looking for,” said Sgt. Kim.

The man in the video looks to be in his 20s. 5’6” to 5’8” tall. 120 to 140 lbs. Slim build with brown hair wearing a camouflage gray hoodie and black pants. If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.