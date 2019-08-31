The Queen’s Health Systems to expand further into West Oahu with facility planned at Hoopili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Queen’s Medical Center and D.R. Horton Hawaii today announced the sale of around 4.9 acres of BMX-3 zoned land at Hoopili to develop an ambulatory medical center aimed at providing health and wellness along with medical services to West Oahu patients.

“As Queen’s continues to expand our reach into our communities, we want to assure that we are providing services that promote health, wellness and high-quality medical care in a healing environment,” says Bernadette Merlino, Vice President for Ambulatory Care at Queen’s. “The vision of Hoopili to develop a community that has access to all types of services close to home resonates with our vision of providing health care close to home. Queen’s commitment to expand services in West Oahu is also demonstrated by the anticipated expansion of The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.”

Preliminary plans include wellness activities to urgent care. It will also have medical services like team-based primary care, specialty services, and support services like diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, and lab.

“This is a defining moment in Hoopili’s establishment as Oahu’s newest spectacular place. We are both privileged and humbled to welcome an organization with one of the finest reputations in Hawaii,” said Bob Bruhl, president, D.R. Horton Hawaii. “The possibilities for enhanced medical services they will provide to our residents and the greater Ewa region are endless. This is a big win for West Oahu.”