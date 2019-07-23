The Honolulu Magazines “Best of 2019” edition is on news stands and the Living808 team decided to highlight one food item that is very near and dear to their hearts and stomachs and near to KHON as well.

The Best Salt and Vinegar chicken wings went to Ala Moana Centers Foodland and Chef Keoni Chang. Foodland says it’s stores make about 12,000 pounds of chicken per week with some location fying up to 10 batches a day.

The Living808 team believes it is directory responsible for making them so popular. Check them out for yourself at Foodland Ala Moana and check out the “Best of” edition on news stands near you.