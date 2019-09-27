The battle over the future of Sherwoods in Waimanalo reaches a tipping point after 28 are arrested in Thursday’s standoff

Twenty-eight people were arrested for obstruction. They were trying to stop construction at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park, also known as Sherwoods, Thursday.

Those taken into custody have been fighting the city for five months over a project they say is being built on burial grounds.

Members of the Save Our Sherwoods (SOS) movement who were arrested went peacefully. Although they failed to stop construction they said they are not giving up.

They were trying to stop construction equipment from reaching the site to begin trenching.

Dozens of police lined the streets as more than 100 people gathered, with many sitting in the roadway.

Police closed Kalanianaole Highway between 8:30a.m. and 10:30a.m. to handle the situation.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said HPD took the action to establish respect for law, restore order and allow community proper flow and access in the area.

The group, Save Our Sherwoods (SOS) has been fighting the city since construction of the master plan began in April.

Kukana Kama-Toth is a member of SOS and on the Waimanalo neighborhood board. She said they don’t want the project built and was upset by how many law enforcement officers were brought in to remove them.

“It’s really hurtful. It’s frustrating. And for all the advocacy that I’ve done, to see this many police officers– we can’t even get more than three beat-officers in our community every shift. To see how many police can come for this project– we don’t even get this kind of protection for our community,” said Kama-Toth.

The Waimanalo Bay Beach Park Master plan was broken down into three phases at a total cost of $32 million. The original plan covered 77 acres and included four sports fields, walking paths and additional camping grounds. The city green-lit phase one of the project and earmarked $1.5 million to get things rolling. The first phase, included one multi-purpose field, a playground and an 11-stall parking area.

“We’ve had four different council members who are supporting (SOS), who oppose (the master plan). And no matter what we’ve done, we had over 20,000 petitioners, we continue to just have this project pushed on us…I’m really losing faith in their processes and I’ve been an advocate for our community to participate in this and it’s very clear that this process is just for those who want to further along their agendas,” said Kama-Toth as she wiped the tears from her eyes.

Caldwell said he has heard the community’s plea.

“We want to make sure every day that we do the right thing for the people of this land, of the city and County of Honolulu,” Caldwell said.

He expressed his sadness at seeing the arrests but wanted to reassure the community that the full master plan had been taken off the table.

“This administration is not going to proceed with the additional phases, and I look at that as a compromise,” Caldwell said.

One of the concerns the community raised surrounding the project was the presence of kupuna iwi in the area.

According to Caldwell, the city tests showed there are no iwi near the construction area.

“(The iwi) tend to be concentrated in the area where Bellows is in the sand dunes and we’re nowhere near there,” Caldwell explained. “We have we listened to the community. We’re required to have one archaeologist on site. We are going to have two. So there are going to be eyes on this as they dig, trench and everything else that they do.”

Community members also raised concerns about the trenching and construction of water pipes and the fear that it is laying the foundation for future construction in the area.

“We’re bringing a water line to irrigate this field and I don’t think that in itself leads to anything else,” Caldwell said.

Though Caldwell said his administration would not build anything else in Sherwoods he could not speak for any future administrations. He added that he’d hope they would be careful and consult the community first given what it’s already been through.

The timeline for completion of phase one at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park is late November according to Caldwell.

“Then the land rests for about three months where the grass can grown, the trees can get started. No one is on the field, no one is in the area they’re letting it come back to health.”