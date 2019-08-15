Hawaii’s Finest Clothing’s the sixth annual Revive the Live Music Festival is happening tomorrow! The seven-hour music festival is being held at Bishop Museum and will feature some of the best island reggae music artists.
We got a preview from one of this years performers, Norm, this morning on Take2.
For tickets, visit https://www.tickettailor.com/events/hawaiisfinest/284396.
The 6th annual Revive the Live Music Festival
Hawaii’s Finest Clothing’s the sixth annual Revive the Live Music Festival is happening tomorrow! The seven-hour music festival is being held at Bishop Museum and will feature some of the best island reggae music artists.