With the days getting closer to Halloween, it’s the perfect time to pick out your pumpkin.

And to help find the right one, Aloun farms will be hosting their 19th Annual Pumpkin Festival every weekend for October.

Admission is only $4 per person and is filled with live entertainment, free hay rides, and local food vendors.

October 12th is the first day with gates opening at 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

