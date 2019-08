Down to Earth Organic and Natural foods is opening its largest location in Kailua.

We sent Dallis Ontiveros to check out their fresh local products they have to offer.

The grand opening will begin at 6:30 a.m.on August 10th at the Kailua Town Center.

There will be activities for the keiki, live entertainment, and special giveaways.

201 Hamakua Drive, Kailua, HI