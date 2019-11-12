Take2: Diamond Head Road repairs scheduled

A portion of Diamond Head Road will be closed for three weeks for repairs.

The work area will begin from 3603 Diamond Head Road(Diamond Head Lookout) to 22nd Avenue, with east bound lanes open while westbound lanes remain close with traffic being detoured.

Work will be daily from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The re pavement work is scheduled to be completed by December 6th which is just two days before the Honolulu Marathon on December 8th.

Please be cautious of the limited parking in the area.