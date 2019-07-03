Summer Road Trip: Sand Dunes

KANE COUNTY, Utah (KTVX) — In Utah, we’re used to seeing mountains, canyons and steep cliffs but many of these beautiful vistas take some work getting to.

But in Kane County, ABC4’s meteorologist Alana Brophy introduces us to some steep terrain that everyone in the family can enjoy.

Forget the beaches, you can land in the sand at Coral Pink Sand Dune State Park.

Sand from Navajo Sandstone towers high toward the sky.

“It’s really unique,” says Denise Wood, who’s visiting from Virginia. “It’s not even something you see on the East Coast. Our beaches and dunes don’t look like this.”

The desert dunes are estimated to be between 10,000 to 15,000 years old.

Formed by high wind, the landscape is perfect for hiking or playing in the sand.

“We know as soon as we enter Utah, because it’s absolutely gorgeous,” says Debbie Cain.

And full of adventure.

90 percent of the dunes are open for OHV riding and you don’t have to haul all the toys to the park.

“We take people out from all over the world that travel here to visit our park,” explains Mindie Baxter, of Coral Pink ATV Tours. “It’s just a unique experience to get out and see what’s beyond the observation deck.”

Baxter knows the trails inside and out and has all the sandboarding and sand sledding equipment for the family.

Park Manager Michael Franklin says the Coral Pink Sand Dunes has it all.

“Multiple use for riders and the non-riders,” says Franklin. “You can hike, you can ride, you can ride horses, there’s so many things to do.”

After more than a decade as the manager, he’s confident the state park is headquarters for family fun

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had families come back year and year again,” Franklin says. “They bring their families, and their kids bring their families. So I’ve had third generation that have been coming back here.“

For more information on Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, click here.