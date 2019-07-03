Summer Road Trip: San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Summer is here and many Americans are planning to hit the road for vacation.

For those planning a visit to San Francisco, we asked KRON4’s Maureen Kelly, a native to the city, to give us her tips on the best way to enjoy her hometown.

It doesn’t take long for tourists to swoon over San Francisco’s signature skyline perched over the bay.

As they flock from all parts of the world to snap pictures and pose in front of landmarks.

“San Francisco is actually really beautiful,” one tourist said.

“It’s very photogenic,” another tourist remarked. “It is perfect for Instagram. Bring your camera.”

San Francisco Travel, the local tourism board, is projecting that 26.5 million people will come visit San Francisco this year.

And it’s no surprise, given all the things visitors can experience while they are here.

Including riding on one of our historic cable cars, walking or biking across the Golden Gate Bridge or cruise down the celebrated crooked part of Lombard Street.

Take a tour of Alcatraz the former federal penitentiary that housed some of the country’s most notorious criminals including Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly.

Sample local delicacies such as freshly cracked dungeness crab and clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl down on Fisherman’s Wharf.

Experience the culture vibrancy of the Mission District murals.

Check out the Castro, the Mecca of the LGBT community.

Visit the largest Chinatown outside of Asia and the oldest in North America.

But while our tourist attractions are world-famous, there’s one thing famous about San Francisco that some tourists seem to forget.

Tourists often pack like they are going to the beach and ending up shivering in their shorts.

That’s because even though our beaches are beautiful, they’re often cold, windy and usually require bundling up.

But those short sleeves could come in handy if you are planning a day trip to somewhere like Wine Country to sample our renowned Cabernets, Pinots and Chardonnays.

Temperatures can be 20 degrees warmer or more outside our fog shrouded city.

The fog is one thing that does not go on vacation in the summer.

Some locals call it the June gloom, even though thick overcast skies can be seen well into August.