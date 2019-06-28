In honor of the upcoming United States Conference of Mayors’ 87th Annual Meeting, MW Restaurant will be featuring a special menu featuring the pride of Hiroshima.
Wade Ueoka and Michelle Karr-Ueoka, Chefs and Owners of MW Restaurant, joined us this morning with all of the details on the menu that launches today and is offered for a limited time.
Special Hiroshima menu at MW Restaurant
In honor of the upcoming United States Conference of Mayors’ 87th Annual Meeting, MW Restaurant will be featuring a special menu featuring the pride of Hiroshima.