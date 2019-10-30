Spay and neuter clinic held in Iwilei

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A special spay and neuter clinic held Tuesday helped tackle the island’s pet overpopulation.

The local nonprofit Poi Dogs and Popoki recently received a grant from the city to help pets of homeless families.

So they set up their mobile spay and neuter clinic in Iwilei and offered free sterilizations to homeless pets along with free microchipping, free vaccinations, and free flea and tick treatments.

“People have an image and an impression of homeless people and their pets,” said Alicia Maluafiti, Poi Dogs and Popoki. “Lot of people think homeless don’t deserve to have those animals. We come from a different direction. We think they deserve these animals. They need these animals. It’s the one thing keeping them alive.”

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Laurie Tucker who is homeless. “I think it’s excellent. I’m just in a hard way right now and I love my animals and I want to protect them.”

Another free spay and neuter clinic for homeless animals will be held this Saturday at the Waianae Boat Harbor.