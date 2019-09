The Department of Public Works Highways Division will do an in-house road preservation project on Kihapai Place in Pukalani from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, the department announced.

The project will extend from Makani Road to Kihapai Place’s end cul-de-sac. Working hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. A single lane will be closed in work areas, with traffic control provided for motorists to get through the area.

Crews will install a hot mix asphalt overlay on the road.