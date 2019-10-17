Samurai, Inc. recalls 16,660 packages of furikake popcorn

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu company Samurai, Inc. is voluntarily recalling 16,660 packages of furikake popcorn, as it may contain undeclared fish, according to the FDA.

People who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to fish may have a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The product was distributed in the state of Hawaii and can be purchased in all retail chains across the state.

The package is five ounces and is marked on the back panel with Best By dates 103019, 111519, 113019 and 121519.

The recall began when it was discovered that product containing fish was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergen.

Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a breakdown in the company’s Food Safety Allergen Control Program.