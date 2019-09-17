Run Heidelberg appointed administrator of Hawaii State Hospital

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a new leader at the Hawaii State Hospital.

The health department appointed Run Heidelberg as the new administrator effective Monday.

He served as the interim administrator since May of this year, and has been associated with the hospital for nearly 25 years.

Heidelberg earned a master’s degree in psychiatric mental health nursing from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and a doctorate degree of nursing practice from Brandman University in California.

He will continue to oversee the full operations of the hospital and its 600-plus team of employees in collaboration with a team of four associate administrators responsible for administrative and support services, clinical services, nursing services, and quality management.

The facility’s previous administrator William May left the post to spend more time with his family.

There had been numerous escapes under his leadership including Randall Saito in 2017.