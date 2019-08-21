Roberts Hawaii to offer round-trip shuttle service to Aloha Stadium for UH football season

Shuttle services to and from Aloha Stadium will be available once again for UH football home games this season. Pick-up and drop-off locations will be in Honolulu, Kahala, and Hawaii Kai.
Round-trip tickets for individual games are $20 per person, but fans can pay $136 for all 8 home games, or $119 for 7. More details can be found at www.UHFootballExpress.com.
The Rainbow Warriors will play the following 8 home games at Aloha Stadium this season.
|GAME DATE
|VISITING TEAM
|GAME TIME
|8/24/19
|Arizona
|4:30 pm
|9/7/19
|Oregon State
|6:00 pm
|9/21/19
|Central Arkansas
|6:00 pm
|10/19/19
|Air Force
|5:00 pm
|11/2/19
|Fresno State
|6:00 pm
|11/9/19
|San Jose State
|6:00 pm
|11/23/19
|San Diego State
|6:00 pm
|11/30/19
|Army West Point
|7:30 pm