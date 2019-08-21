Roberts Hawaii to offer round-trip shuttle service to Aloha Stadium for UH football season

Shuttle services to and from Aloha Stadium will be available once again for UH football home games this season. Pick-up and drop-off locations will be in Honolulu, Kahala, and Hawaii Kai.

Round-trip tickets for individual games are $20 per person, but fans can pay $136 for all 8 home games, or $119 for 7. More details can be found at www.UHFootballExpress.com.

The Rainbow Warriors will play the following 8 home games at Aloha Stadium this season.