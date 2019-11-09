R&B group TLC performs in Hawaii Valentine’s day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An R&B group from the 1990s is returning to the islands for a special Valentine’s day weekend engagement.
TLC will be headlining the second night of the Valentine’s concert at the Blaisdell arena.
Boy-band 98 degrees will headline the first night.
TLC topped the 1990s charts with hits such as Waterfalls, Creep, Unpretty.
Tickets for their Feb.15 show go on sale Nov. 16 at the Blaisdell box office by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or www.tmrevents.net
They range in price from $69 to $249.
