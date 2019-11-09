R&B group TLC performs in Hawaii Valentine’s day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An R&B group from the 1990s is returning to the islands for a special Valentine’s day weekend engagement.

TLC will be headlining the second night of the Valentine’s concert at the Blaisdell arena.

Boy-band 98 degrees will headline the first night.

TLC topped the 1990s charts with hits such as Waterfalls, Creep, Unpretty.

Tickets for their Feb.15 show go on sale Nov. 16 at the Blaisdell box office by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or www.tmrevents.net

They range in price from $69 to $249.

Hawaii’s Official Valentines Weekend Engagement



Night 1

98°

With special guest Josh Tatofi

Friday, February 14, 2020

Doors open at 7 pm

Neal S Blaisdell Arena

777 Ward Avenue

Ticket Range: $69-249

TICKETS ON SALE NOW: Blaisdell Box Office,

by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or www.tmrevents.net

Night 2

TLC

With special guest Eli-Mac

Saturday, February 15, 2020

Doors open at 7 pm

Neal S Blaisdell Arena

777 Ward Avenue

Ticket Range: $69-249

TICKETS ON SALE: Saturday, November 16 at the Blaisdell Box Office,

by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or www.tmrevents.net

They range in price from $69 to $249.