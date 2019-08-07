Rams’ McVay: Holdout Donald short on time to prep for opener

FILE – In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald tries to fire up the crowd during the team’s NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. Donald’s teammates are finding silver linings to his absence while his second consecutive contract holdout with the Rams drags deep into training camp. Todd Gurley is grateful to be able to run plays in practice without the All-Pro defensive tackle bursting through the line and wrecking their work. Donald and the Rams are still talking about a long-term contract while the team prepares for a season of high expectations without him. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo, File)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Holdout defensive lineman Aaron Donald is running out of time to report to the Los Angeles Rams with enough time to prepare properly for the regular-season opener.

Coach Sean McVay said Sunday night that there is no progress to report on the Rams’ contract talks with Donald, who skipped training camp for the second consecutive year.

Donald is under contract for this season and has little leverage to force the Rams to meet his demands, but the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is still seeking a contract that will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid players regardless of position.

McVay says he would prefer to have Donald with the team this week to prepare for the season opener Sept. 10 in Oakland.

Donald reported to the Rams one day before their season opener last year, and he didn’t play until the second game.

—

