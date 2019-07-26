Rainbow Warriors hit the field on day one of training camp

on Friday morning. Four weeks away from kickoff against Arizona, the University of Hawaii football team opened training camp at Cooke Field in Manoa

The Rainbow Warriors, who return 18 starters from a season ago and 23 players overall with FBS level starting experience went 8-6 in 2018 having reached the Hawaii Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

Head Coach Nick Rolovich enters his fourth year at the helm of his alma mater with the ‘Bows picked fourth in the west division of the Mountain West Conference preseason poll released earlier this week.

Among the returnees that hit the freshly cut field on Friday was quarterbacks Cole McDonald and Chevan Cordeiro.

McDonald, a redshirt junior is expected to be the primary wingman for the Warriors after throwing for 3,875 yards which ranked eight in the nation. Cordeiro, though, a redshirt freshman is also expected to contribute as the Saint Louis graduate impressed throwing for 384 yards and six touchdowns in four games, having gone 1-0 as the starter for an injured McDonald.

Defensively, fan favorite, defensive end Kaimana Padello of Mililani returns for his senior campaign after leading the team in tackles-for-loss with 13.5 and sacks with 8.5.

from July 26-Aug. 3 are open to the general public. Visitors are not permitted to take pictures or video during practice, including on mobile devices. UH will practice six days per week. All practices during fall camp will be held at either Cooke Field or Clarence T.C. Ching Field. Practices heldare open to the general public. Visitors are not permitted to take pictures or video during practice, including on mobile devices.

Remaining Fall Practice Schedule open to Public:

For the fourth consecutive year, the Rainbow Warriors will open in Week Zero, one of just four teams to play during that weekend. UH, which competes against three Pac-12 sqauds to start the year, opens the season at home for the first time since 2015.