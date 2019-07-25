Popular Canada chain Pita Pit joins Hawaii’s fast-food lineup

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is saying Aloha to another fast-food franchise, Pita Pit.

The grand opening is scheduled on Friday, July 26.

This will be the first of seven Pita Pit restaurants planned for Hawaii over the next five years, according to their website.

The grab and go chain was found in 1995 in Canada, with a mission to provide a healthy alternative to fast food restaurants. The chain later extended to the United States in 1999.

Today, there are around 210 restaurants in 43 states throughout the U.S.

Celebrating their grand opening, the restaurant will be offering a free pita sampling from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

They’re located at 870 Kapahulu Ave B-3, Honolulu, HI 96816.

Here are their hours:

Monday 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Tuesday 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Wednesday 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Thursday 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Friday 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday 10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

They can be contacted at 808-735-3535.

For more information, visit their website.