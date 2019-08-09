Phantom of the Opera takes over Blaisdell

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Broadway has taken over the Blaisdell.

The Phantom of the Opera opened here Wednesday night, Aug. 7.

It’s the first of three Broadway shows happening in the islands in the coming months.

KHON2 got a chance to speak with the phantom himself. And he says that you can expect both old and new and this show.

“The music of Andrew Lloyd Webber is absolutely genius and it’s been untouched,” said Derrick Davis of the Phantom of the Opera. “The score’s exactly the same because it’s so perfect in its original state so the other things in the show have changed around it. The music has stayed exactly the same.”

The Phantom of the Opera runs through September 1st. Tickets are still available.