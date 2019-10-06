New affordable housing for kupuna in Aiea

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s some sweet new housing going up in Aiea for our kupuna.

The city unveiled plans to turn the old Aiea sugar mill into a site for a 140 unit three-story housing complex, those 62-years-old and over qualify for half of the units if they’re at or below 60 percent of the adjusted median income. Which comes out to $50,640 for an individual.

Rental prices are from $571 to $1,070.

“This land became housing. And this land is gonna speak again with new life for our seniors who struggle to live here just like everyone else. We’re in an aging population, the demands by our seniors are tremendous and they need more housing,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell

The units are expected to be studios and one-bedrooms. Developers say it could be built by early 2023.