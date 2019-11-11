Nearly 250 make efforts for a cleaner future at the Student Energy Summit

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Middle school and high school students spent their day at the Hawaii Convention Center for the Student Energy Summit.

One of their goals is to come up with a project for clean energy that they can do themselves in their community.

“They’re ready to take it in their own hands,” said Blue Planet Foundation Education Director Griff Jurgens. “So our goal is to kind of give them the tools, give a little inspiration but then stay out of the way. Let them do their thing, and what changes they need and they want to see. They’re going to make it happen.”

“We have to do as much as we can right now,” said Waipahu High School senior Kawika Pegram. “In order to have a liveable breathable real future…Unfortunately, a lot of times the adults have kind of gone through this process. I guess, they lost a lot of hope.”

Nearly 250 students from across the state and from Japan attended.