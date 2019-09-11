Movie Screenings & YouTube Workshop Headline Filipino Film Festival 2019

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Filipino Film Festival 2019 brings movie screenings and workshops to Doris Duke Theatre for a full weekend of programming, September 14th and 15th.

Rose Churma, Filipino Film Festival committee member says, “We’ll be screening four films during the festival: Motherland, Liway, Respeto, and The Day After Valentine’s. Each film was chosen for the way it explores the Phillipines’ rich culture and history through the country’s next generation of cinematic voices. Festival goers can expect to see award-winning films and stories of everyday life captured with compassion and courage.”

“Liway is opening night film,” adds Taylour Chang,Film Curator at Doris Duke Theatre. “We’re hosting a reception at the museum from 6 – 7:30 pm. Reception tickets include a really wonderful Filipino dinner menu from HoMA café chef Benjamin Abes, with beverages available for purchase. Liway will screen afterward. The film is an inspirational, heartfelt tale based on the experiences of a mother and son imprisoned during the 1980s. Director Kip Oebanda will be joining us for the reception, and will take the stage for a discussion and audience A&A after the film.”

Tickets are $35 and can be purchased on the museum website.

There’s also family-friendly programming during Family Sunday at the museum. At 10:30 am, Local filmmaker Jeff Orig will lead a workshop on how to shoot, edit, and build a following on Youtube. This is recommended for people 10 and older. Participants can bring their iPhone or iPad with iMovie installed to get the most out of it.

Then at 12:00, you can learn to rap and freestyle in an improv workshop with actor and emcee Jose Ver. Please note that any kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. As part of Family Sunday, these workshops are free! Website: www.honolulumuseum.org