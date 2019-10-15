Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance with locating a 15-year-old Ocean View juvenile male who was reported missing.

Micah Reep is described as being 5-feet-10-inches, 130 pounds having blue eyes, short blond hair and a light complexion. He was last seen (October 4) in the Ocean View area, but may also frequent the Kona and Hilo areas.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Officer Laurence Davis, of the Ka‘ū Patrol Division at (808) 939-2520.