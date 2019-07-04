If you love reggae music, this is the concert for you! The 10th Annual Mayjah Rayjah Music Festival will be featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, and one of those is singer songwriter, Ka’ikena Scanlan. He joined us this morning with all of the details on the festival and to give us a sneak peak performance.
For more info, visit http://www.tmrmusicfestival.com/.
Mayjah Rayjah Music Festival
If you love reggae music, this is the concert for you! The 10th Annual Mayjah Rayjah Music Festival will be featuring some of the biggest names in the industry, and one of those is singer songwriter, Ka’ikena Scanlan. He joined us this morning with all of the details on the festival and to give us a sneak peak performance.