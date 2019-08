Courtesy of Jason from Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials say that the recent fire in Maui is not completely extinguished, but has been 100 percent contained.

Friday’s rain from tropical storm Erick helped crews battling the brush fire in Pukalani.

About 5,300 acres of former sugar cane fields burned. Some power lines and some irrigation equipment were damaged.

The cause of the brush fire is still under investigation.