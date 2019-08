HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man accused of a deadly shooting in Moiliili has been found guilty of manslaughter and firearms offenses. He was initially charged with murder.

Last November, Nathaniel Foster got into an argument with another man at an illegal game room.

Witnesses say that Foster pulled out a gun and fatally shot 24-year-old Melson Kioco. Foster was later arrested after a standoff with authorities at a Kalihi apartment.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced November 7.