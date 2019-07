The 2005 Hawaii Surf Academy Girls won this year’s U15G Surf Cup Title.

The 05 Academy team won the top bracket, dubbed as the “Best of the Best” division which included top teams from around the nation.

Not only did they become the first Hawaii team to win the top bracket, but they are also the first team from Hawaii to ever win back to back Surf Cup Titles, 2018 & 2019 Champions.