Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers coming to Hawaii for training camp

The newly star-studded Los Angeles Clippers will return to Hawaii for a week of training camp.

Timing could not have been better for Hawaii NBA fans. The Clippers are the betting favorite to win the NBA Finals next season after recently making the biggest move of free agency when they signed Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and traded for All-Star Paul George.

In early October the Clippers will come to Hawaii for preseason training camp for the third straight season.

KHON2 acquired the contract between Hawaii Tourism Authority and LA Clippers with an Hawaii Open Records Law request.

The Clippers will play two games in Hawaii in early October, dates are to be determined.

The Houston Rockets and Shanghai Sharks are candidates for the Clippers’ opponents, pending NBA approval. According to the agreement, the games must involve another NBA team and an international team.

As part of agreement, the Clippers will hold a youth basketball clinic, a media/computer lab refurbishment program at a local school, and a coaches clinic.

Besides the Clippers’ presence in Hawaii, the HTA’s $650,000 sponsorship gets them advertising in Staples Center and online and in-game promotion. The $650,000 comes from the Transient Accommodations Tax.