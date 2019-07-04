Kalaeloa power still out since last week’s storm

KALAELOA (KHON) — The power outage in Kalaeloa that started with the overnight storm last week Tuesday — still has not been completely restored.

The Navy, which distributes power to the area — says that U.S. Coast Guard facilities, MWR beach cottages and the Navy’s bio-solids facility are still operating under generator power.

The problem lies with a circuit that runs under-ground — below the Kalaeloa Airport runway.

The Navy issued a statement today saying, “We know these power outages are causing a lot of frustration to both our military and civilian customers — and our utilities personnel are continuing to work long hours to successfully restore power to everyone.”

For the first time since the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Tamura’s Market and some other buildings got their power back on today — steadily.

However, store officials had to make sure all the refrigeration equipment was working properly before re-stocking.

Michael Mita, operations director for Tamura Enterprises Inc., says “If it is running tomorrow it’s unfortunate that you know, the majority of our suppliers are closed for the Fourth of July, so we won’t be able to place any orders until Friday, for delivery on Saturday. So Saturday will probably be the earliest that we can open up, provided the power stays on.”

Mita says the company’s losses — in the six figures — are growing rapidly.

The Navy says businesses that lost money during the outage can file a claim.

Employees of Tamura’s and other Kalaeloa businesses who lost wages — also can file for partial unemployment.

Here are links for both types of claims:

www.jag.navy.mil/organization/code15_packets_forms.html

https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/